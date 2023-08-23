China helps to settle Ukraine’s humanitarian situation in its own way, says diplomat

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. China provides constructive assistance aimed at resolving the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on its own terms, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"China has always found its own way to play a constructive role in resolving the humanitarian situation in Ukraine," the diplomat said, commenting on the start of the UN’s initiative to raise $268 million in humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people.

Wang Wenbin noted that regarding this issue Beijing was acting in accordance with the position stipulated by a relevant initiative from the Chinese government and China has provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid on numerous occasions.

"We will carry on with our own efforts in this direction," the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman added.

United Nations Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated earlier that the international organization and its humanitarian partners had launched a $268 million fundraising initiative with the aim of helping the people of Ukraine during the wintertime. According to him, these funds will be channeled into the repair of damaged buildings adjacent to the battle line as well as providing people with warm clothes and heating devices.