BRICS Plus forum in St. Petersburg to play host to 57 countries — steering committee

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 23. /TASS/. More than seven thousand participants from 57 countries are expected to attend the BRICS Plus international municipal forum to be held in St. Petersburg on November 9-10, chairman of the BRICS Plus steering committee Sergey Yakovlev said at the Technoprom forum.

"More than 57 countries have already stated their desire to participate in our event this year. This is a business event focusing on socioeconomic development of territories, expanding multi-disciplinary cooperation and raising investments," Yakovlev said. Over seven thousand attendees are expected in total.

The BRICS Plus agenda is as relevant as ever, considering that the pressure of sanctions undermines the economic status of Russia, Yakovlev noted. The forum's program comprises three main components - a business program of more than 120 events, a host of exhibitions, and presentations of investment projects, he added.

