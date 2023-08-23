Putin calls on BRICS, other nations to engage on future of culture

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. Russia hopes for a serious dialogue on the future of culture with its allies in BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as well as other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the BRICS summit in South Africa via video link.

"Cultural and civilizational diversity is one of the supporting pillars of the new multipolar world order as it implies establishing an integral and free space for cultural exchanges, arts and creative activity. We must engage with our BRICS partners, as well as with our partners in the SCO, the CIS and other nations, on the future of global culture, and on how to preserve and build on the world’s cultural heritage," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, "the 9th International Cultural Forum scheduled for November 16-18 in St. Petersburg may serve as a venue for such a dialogue."