BRICS cooperation model helps maintain more just global order — Chinese expert

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. The model of cooperation among BRICS countries, based on the principles of mutual respect and joint progress, enables them to collaboratively promote the establishment of a fairer, more just international order, Qian Feng, an expert at Qinhua University’s Institute of National Strategy, told TASS.

"China firmly believes that the BRICS cooperation model, resting on mutual respect and common progress, meets the objective needs of the member nations of the association," the expert said. "This is also in line with the principal historical trend of socioeconomic development of mankind and contributes to a fairer, more rational evolution of the international order," Qian noted.

The expert recalled that Beijing views cooperation among BRICS member states as a priority area for Chinese diplomacy. "China firmly supports the BRICS mechanism," Qian stressed.

China has put forward a series of important initiatives pertaining to more intensive interaction among BRICS countries and has proactively promoted institutionalized cooperation, he said. "The headquarters office of the BRICS New Development Bank is in Shanghai; this convincingly proves that China is playing an important role in establishing the institutional mechanisms of the association," the expert added.