{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
BRICS summit

All countries have right to develop – Xi

Chinese President noted that some countries seeking hegemony are harming emerging markets and countries

JOHANNESBURG, August 22. /TASS/. Every country has the right to economic development, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s statement to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, which was read out by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

"Everything we are doing is geared towards bringing happiness to our peoples. But some countries, which are seeking hegemony, are harming emerging markets and developing countries. Rapid development becomes a target for containment, and overcoming problems becomes an object of obstacles. <…> But each country has the right to develop and the people of every country have the right to strive for a better life," it says.

The Chinese leader stressed the importance of the implementation of the global development initiative and stated that his country is ready for cooperation in this area.

The 15th BRICS summit is being held in South Africa from August 22 through 24. According to South Africa’s Ambassador at Large for Asia and BRICS Affairs and BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal, around 30 countries show interest in joining the association and some of them, including Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Ethiopia, have officially applied for membership. According to the sources of the India’s Business Standard newspaper, five countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, may be admitted at the current summit.

Tags
ChinaXi JinpingBRICS summit
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukraine shouldn’t have started counteroffensive — retired Ukrainian colonel
The science of warfare, Sergey Grabsky said, dictates that Ukraine needs to have triple as much military power as its enemy in order to have a chance to succeed, but it doesn’t have that kind of superiority
Read more
About 600,000 residents in Kherson Region plan to vote in elections
This number also includes those who intend to vote in extraterritorial polling stations, said Marina Zakharova, chairperson of the regional electoral committee
Read more
Ukrainian official says idea of tribunal on Russia didn’t gain international support
Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian president, believes that the reason was the conduct of military operations abroad by many countries
Read more
Heavy Ukrainian losses likely cause of reporters being banned from frontline — report
The article claims that the ban has come as a total surprise and "caused pushback from numerous reporters present in Ukraine"
Read more
Crimea does not rule out provocations on election day in Russia’s new regions
It is noted that security will be tightened
Read more
Russia's Digital Ministry plans 5G pilot launch with local base stations in 2025
In January 2023, Russian telecom operators entered into forward contracts with Russian manufacturers of base stations for communication networks for over $1.32 bln
Read more
IAEA aware of August 18 blast in Energodar
"The IAEA experts have not heard of any injuries to plant personnel and there was no damage reported at the ZNPP site," the statement reads
Read more
Zaporozhye nuclear plant director reports rise in professional staff to 4,000 employees
Yury Chernichuk gave assurances that all necessary due diligence procedures were being taken to ensure operational safety and employee security
Read more
IAEA team reports about continuing military activity near ZNPP — IAEA chief
"Five detonations were heard some distance from the ZNPP on 20 August and five more on 21 August," Rafael Grossi noted
Read more
Russian troops seize three Ukrainian army’s strongholds near Avdeyevka, says DPR head
It is noted that Russian troops continue offensive operations in that area
Read more
Hainan county receives status as territory with ideal climate for habitation
According to Feng Yaquan, first deputy head of Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, the air there contains an increased amount of negative ions
Read more
Ukrainian Defense Ministry complains airborne brigade hit because of media reports
Anna Malyar pointed out that publication of information about relocation of Ukrainian forces, which was not openly published by the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is a criminal offense that carries imprisonment of between five and eight years
Read more
Ukraine shouldn’t have started counteroffensive — retired Ukrainian colonel
The science of warfare, Sergey Grabsky said, dictates that Ukraine needs to have triple as much military power as its enemy in order to have a chance to succeed, but it doesn’t have that kind of superiority
Read more
Russian ministry proposes maintaining mechanism of national projects after 2024
According to the head of the ministry Maxim Reshetnikov, new national projects should be aimed at the tasks of structural transformation of the economy, ensuring technological sovereignty and developing the supply-side economy
Read more
NATO bringing back anti-Russian Cold War attitudes for good — Russian top brass
Viktor Goremykin recalled NATO’s decision to deploy 300,000 allied troops in a month’s time if any of the allies is threatened, allowing for forward based units to engage in combat within three days
Read more
Many nations seeking to cast off domination by Anglo-Saxons — Russian security official
"It is important to maximize the ability on every front of progressive countries to conduct independent domestic and foreign policies and engage in an equitable dialogue," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Read more
Gazprom says conversion of depositary receipts into shares to be completed in September
Earlier, Gazprom announced the termination of circulation of depositary receipts for its shares in London and Singapore
Read more
Olympic skating Champ Kostomarov makes his first public appearance after severe illness
The Olympic champion came out in sneakers at the end of his wife Oksana Domnina's number at the ice show in Sochi
Read more
Press review: Kiev seeks stop to Russian arms output and new war looms in Nagorno-Karabakh
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 16th
Read more
Over 40 heads of state to attend BRICS Summit, South African diplomat says
It is highlighted that the BRICS leaders will discuss the issue of the organization's expansion at the summit
Read more
Kiev denies access to combat engagement line to both foreign, Ukrainian reporters
The ban is explained by the fact that reporters working along the combat engagement line are difficult to monitor
Read more
Japan, US plan to deploy missiles in Asia threatens Russia's security — Security Council
The Japanese island of Iwo Jima is being considered as a possible location for these weapons
Read more
First Magistr-SV air defense systems were delivered to armed forces — source
The system has been developed by the Rubin Research and Production Enterprise, which is part of the Ruselectronics Group (which is part of the state corporation Rostec)
Read more
Leaders of BRICS countries end first day of summit with closed-door meeting
Each participant could have discussions with their colleagues
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Sanya Airport sets new record for the number of flights served in a day
In addition, the airport served over 14,000 flights from July 1 to August 6, up 15.8% over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019
Read more
Medvedev advises Europe not to get carried away with its 'toy plane games'
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who called this decision "a good day for Ukraine" and for Europe
Read more
Pope Francis reiterates need for meeting with Patriarch Kirill — Russian Church
There is a possibility of such a meeting but the details haven't been discussed yet, Moscow Patriarchate’s official says
Read more
Russian Railways starts laying new tracks close to damaged section of Baikal-Amur railway
According to the railway holding, main efforts are directed at the same time to help regional authorities in responding to protective dam breaking
Read more
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
Read more
Russia develops combat drone transportation system
It is noted that the system is designed for area protection and for delivering pinpoint strikes
Read more
Italian singer Toto Cutugno dies at 80
The musician often visited Russia and performed in Russia and former Soviet republics, where he enjoyed high popularity
Read more
Russia must save world from West's insanity — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev believes that Russia "resolutely and consistently defends its cultural sovereignty, history and Russian moral ideals that unite the multinational country"
Read more
Russia’s most outstanding naval ships set sail
On October 30, Russia celebrates the Foundation Day of the Russian Navy
Read more
Yandex to transfer yandex.kz servers to Kazakhstan — company
It is noted that the decision to move the servers was made within the framework of supporting information security and personal data protection
Read more
Moscow Region governor confirms interception of two drones, no injuries
The shockwave shattered windows in an apartment block and damaged cars, Andrey Vorobyev wrote
Read more
Russia wants to control territories fixed in its constitution — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia doesn't want to add more Ukrainian territories
Read more
FACTBOX: Sizing up BRICS’ structure and accomplishments
To date, 23 countries have applied to join the organization, including Argentina and Iran, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Venezuela
Read more
Putin states irreversible de-dollarization across BRICS
The president mentioned that the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS resulted in declining
Read more
Russian athletes win six golds on opening day of 2023 World Sambo Cup in Kyrgyzstan
Russia’s sambo wrestlers are competing in the tournament under a neutral status
Read more
Dardanelles Strait closed for maritime traffic in both directions due to wildfire
According to the Turkish Ministry of Transport, this is due to a forest fire in the region
Read more
Swedish government gets 12 new applications for Quran burning protests
Stockholm police have said they issue as many permits for public gatherings as possible
Read more
Sanctions force one fourth of investors in state securities to leave Russia – minister
According to the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, the Cabinet of Ministers made the most important decisions in order to find internal resources that will replace the departed investors and allow to reproduce the sources of funds necessary for the development of the economy
Read more
White House adviser says conflict in Ukraine isn’t a stalemate
Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan noted that Kyiv "continues to return territories in a methodical, systematic manner"
Read more
Little G7 can do to influence decision of BRICS member states — Japanese expert
It is reported that G7 countries have very limited means to react or repress to the decisions of BRICS countries
Read more
Press review: BRICS’ future hangs on expansion decision and Trump to skip first GOP debate
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 22nd
Read more
By supplying weapons to Kiev Paris fuels conflict — Russian embassy
Ukrainian ambassador to France Vadim Omelchenko earlier said that France had supplied to Kiev a test batch of SCALP long-range air-to-surface missiles and their deliveries would continue
Read more
Image of Russian tricolor projected onto country’s US embassy as Russia marks Flag Day
The Russian Embassy in the US celebrated National Flag Day with a children's drawing contest, which has already become a tradition
Read more
West crossed another red line with decision to give Ukraine F-16s — German lawmaker
Sahra Wagenknecht said the endless prolongation of the war through arms deliveries instead of efforts to achieve a peaceful compromise "is not solidarity, but pure cynicism"
Read more
Black Sea fleet warships destroy Ukrainian sea drone trying to attack them
The unmanned boat was destroyed by fire from standard weapons mounted on the two ships - the Pytlivyy frigate and the Vasily Bykov patrol ship
Read more
Economic growth rate in Russia is quite stable — Putin
The president also drew attention to the fact that "several months in the middle of last year were extremely difficult for Russian entrepreneurs and companies"
Read more
Crashed Luna-25 lunar probe’s thrusters operated longer than required — Roscosmos chief
It is noted that the thruster shutdown did not occur normally in accordance with the cyclogram but under a time cutoff and it operated for 127 seconds instead of 84
Read more
Top Russian security official calls to ban Western projects, values
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "hundreds of millions of dollars are allocated by the US and its vassals to have a destructive impact mainly on the youth audience in order to distort the ideas of patriotism and belittle the geopolitical role of Russia in the system of the modern world order"
Read more
Hainan authorities hold technology investment conference for 800 people
More than 50 cooperation agreements worth 12.6 billion yuan were signed during the conference
Read more
BRICS economies outperform G7 in purchasing power parity — Putin
The Russian president also points out that the share of the BRICS countries has reached almost 26% of world GDP
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
Japan setting course for militarization, following US lead — top Russian security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "in recent years, the Anglo-Saxons have been trying to get Japan involved in their reckless geopolitical intrigues"
Read more
BRICS can offer world new model of international relations — Brazilian president
"We want integration between continents and equal conditions for all," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underscored
Read more
Duty-free sales through Haikou Customs reached $4 billion in January-July
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, about 4.2 million people bought more than 34 million goods in Hainan in seven months
Read more
Another event potentially featuring Quran burning to take place in Stockholm
Earlier, a burning of the Quran took place during a police-authorized demonstration in downtown Stockholm on June 28
Read more
Polymetal unable to complete Russian asset divestment deal in 6-9 months — expert
It is noted that any suitable bidder among Russian companies to buy up Polymetal’s assets would have to be free of sanctions restrictions and able to borrow enough to make the acquisition
Read more
Water reserves at ZNPP to be replenished but security situation is precarious — IAEA chief
According to Rafael Grossi, IAEA experts were informed that a new well has already been commissioned and is now providing about 20 m3 of water per hour
Read more
Russian aircraft destroys US-made boat with Ukrainian assault group near Black Sea island
According to the earlier report of the Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne reconnaissance drone
Read more
Italian general sees no chance for Ukrainian military victory
According to Marco Bertolini, Kyiv's goals are unattainable
Read more
Rosatom may start uranium mining in Tanzania in coming months — ambassador
According to Andrey Avetisyan, the project may eventually evolve into full-scale uranium mining and production facility
Read more
All of Russia’s past flags, symbols must be respected — Putin
The people of Russia certainly have special feelings for the white, blue and red flag, the Russian president said
Read more
Russia to unblock foreign assets in move to get its own holdings back
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government and the Central Bank had prepared a corresponding draft decree
Read more
Rostec to present hybrid powerplant at Technoprom 2023 forum — company
A fixed-wing vertical takeoff aircraft can be one of application spheres for this power plant in the future, Rostec stressed
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
Armed extremist groups siege Timbuktu in northern Mali — TV
It is reported that all the roads to the city have been blocked
Read more
Russia fulfills its obligations on agro-industrial complex goods export, diplomat says
"We are well aware of how important this is for the socio-economic development of the states of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russian paratroopers repel Ukrainian attack on western outskirts of Artyomovsk
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the paratroopers destroyed most of the enemy personnel
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled near Crimea over reconnaissance drones – defense ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of two drones MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar
Read more
Russian forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve in Zaporozhye area
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
Read more
Search for perpetrators of Nord Stream blasts continues — prosecutor's office
According to another theory of the Nord Stream incident, which is being looked into by German investigators, Ukrainian citizens could be involved
Read more
Russian Geographical Society wraps up cleaning mission in Krasnoyarsk Region's Khatanga
The volunteers removed about 200 tons waste
Read more
BRICS expansion driven by desire to become alternative to collective West — Serbia's Vucic
"Thus, the geopolitical game is becoming more and more interesting," the Serbian leader noted
Read more
Revenues of Hainan's 13 key development zones up 16.3% in January-June
They reached $141 billion
Read more
CPC marine terminal near Novorossiysk operating normally — company
Timber pallets caught fire on Friday in a cargo terminal in Novorossiysk
Read more
Nearly 100 people participated in Chinese Hainan Night event in Hawaii
The island delegation spoke of the free trade port, including preferential policies available to foreign investors
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on August 23
Settlements on transactions made at the auction will be performed on the next business day
Read more
Ukraine lost about 100 personnel in attempts to break into LPR territory
"In cooperation with reconnaissance, unmanned aviation and electronic warfare units, they carry out crushing strikes on enemy command posts, personnel and vehicles concentrations, ammunition caches," Leonid Pasechnik said
Read more
Hainan introduces 330 types of licensed medical equipment new to China
According to Hainan Daily, the new equipment was used to treat more than 20,000 people
Read more
Windows shattered in apartment building in Moscow satellite city of Krasnogorsk
Several parked cars were also damaged
Read more
Ukraine’s military fires over 70 shells at Belgorod Region in past day — regional governor
On August 21, Russian air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Belgorodsky district
Read more
Inter-party diplomacy playing increasingly significant role amid Western actions — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, it is encouraging that Russian political structures have established business contacts with numerous foreign parties and are in continuous dialogue with colleagues around the world
Read more
BRICS countries’ role important again amid economic challenges — Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi also underlined the current significance of BRICS in dealing with tensions and disputes the world is facing
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Iran unveils new drone, Mohajer 10, with flight range of 2,000 km
The new unmanned aerial vehicle can fly at speeds of up to 210 km/h and carry all types of ammunition and bombs
Read more
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Read more
VEB.RF senior banker proposes creating BRICS rating agency
"We expect development banks to receive clear instructions from management to more deeply deal with multilevel payments not only on the basis of their balance, but in multisided entities as well," Sergey Storchak said
Read more
West’s faith in Ukraine’s ability to preserve statehood in any form weakening — Lavrov
"The future looks rather grim for the Kiev authorities and their patrons," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses 1,500 troops in Zaporozhye area over 10 days — regional governor
"These are huge losses and the price for the illusory success on the international scene," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Russian battalion repulses Ukrainian attacks in South Donetsk area for several days
"The servicemen of the eastern battlegroup show courage and heroism in the performance of combat tasks," battlegroup East spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Read more
Lamoda opens one hundred pickup points in H1 2023 — online operator
It is noted that the pool of partner delivery points surged by 10% to more than 65,000
Read more
US driving situation on Korean Peninsula to brink of nuclear war — DPRK defense minister
According to Kang Sun Nam, America since the beginning of this year has deployed to South Korea huge strategic nuclear means, including a nuclear-powered submarine
Read more
Kiev’s newly built host airfields for F-16s to be wiped out before paint dries — experts
It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces will wait until the construction work reaches a certain point and then carry out strikes to destroy what has been built
Read more
Hainan's Sanya ranked among China's most popular destinations for car travelers
The city of Haikou was also included in the list of popular destinations
Read more
US-Japan-South Korea summit raises likelihood of 'thermonuclear war' — North Korean media
The joint US-South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise began on August 21 and will continue through August 31
Read more
Talks on free grain supplies from Russia to six African countries being completed — Putin
"I have repeatedly said that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial basis and in the form of gratuitous assistance to needy states," the Russian leader stated
Read more