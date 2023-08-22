Cooperation of BRICS nations facilitates global economic recovery — Putin

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated the importance of expanding ties between BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) for improving the general situation in the global economy.

"Diversified partnership, cooperation across BRICS not only makes a considerable contribution to ensuring sustainable growth of our countries, but overall facilitates global economic recovery and successful reaching of the UN-set goals of global development and tasks on fighting with poverty, expansion of the population’s access to high-quality services of healthcare, liquidation of hunger and strengthening of food security," he said in a video address to participants of the BRICS Business forum.

The Russian president also expressed confidence that the BRICS Business forum and Business council will continue their work aimed at deepening contacts between business circles of member states, as well as joint implementation of new mutually beneficial projects.