US Department of State approves possible $12 bln Apache helicopter sale to Poland

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. The US Department of State has approved a possible sale of Apache helicopters to Warsaw, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Poland of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $12 bln," the statement reads.

According to the document, the Polish authorities earlier "requested to buy 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters," as well as spare parts, systems and weapons.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the US Congress of the possible sale. The Congress has 30 days to consider the sale.