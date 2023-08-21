Niger’s army to start recruiting volunteers on August 26 – TV

CAIRO, August 21. /TASS/. A volunteer recruiting campaign to help Niger’s army in case of an intervention by the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will kick off on August 26, the Al Arabiya television channel said on Monday, citing a source.

The campaign organizers told the Associated Press (AP) agency earlier that they planned to recruit tens of thousands of men across the country to fight on the side of Niger’s army in case of possible combat operations against ECOWAS forces, as well as enlisting those who can provide medical assistance and logistics support.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum and warmed about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released. Apart from that, the ECOWAS imposed tough sanctions on Niger.

ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said after a meeting of the bloc’s military chiefs in Ghana on August 18 that the exact date for the intervention in Niger had been determined, but it is yet to be officially announced.