Ramstein-format meeting to be held between September 17 and 24 — Ukraine’s top brass

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Another Ramstein-format meeting of the Western contact group on support for Ukraine will be held from September 17 to 24, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said.

"Preliminarily, it will take place in a week between September 17 and 24. It will be an offline meeting," he said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Adriana Kucher posted on her YouTube channel.

The first meeting of the contact group was held at the Ramstein Airbase in Germany in April 2022. The previous such meeting took place in the videoconference format on July 18.