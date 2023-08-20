Slovak intelligence chief arrested on charges of abuse of power

BRATISLAVA, August 20. /TASS/. Slovak Information Service director Michal Alac has been detained by the police on charges of abuse of power and criminal conspiracy, the Slovak news website Aktuality reported.

The first attempt to detain Alac and former SIS head Vladimir Pcolinsky was made on Thursday, but it fell through because neither of them was home when the elite police unit NAKA showed up to take them into custody.

The country’s Security Council held an emergency meeting in Bratislava on Friday, where Slovak Prime Minister Ludovit Odor commented on plans by the police to detain the current and former SIS heads. He said: "No one is untouchable if they break the law."

According to the news website, Vladimir Pcolinsky voluntarily came to a police station on Saturday to testify.