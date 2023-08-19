BRICS serves as cooperation, development model for many countries

JOHANNESBURG, August 19. /TASS/. The BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has become an example and a model of international cooperation for many countries of the world, the participants in the BRICS Media Forum, which is taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa have said. TASS Director-General Andrey Kondrashov is taking part in the event.

The BRICS group has become a model association for the emerging markets and developing countries to use as a benchmark. BRICS promotes cooperation in the South-South format, contributes to constructive efforts to peace and development around the world, the Media Forum's action plan for the near future reads. Faced with radical changes unprecedented in the last 100 years, the world expects to hear a stronger voice of the BRICS countries and witness their more important role in promoting global multipolarity, economic globalization and democracy in international relations. The BRICS countries’ media should work hand in hand with the African media to demonstrate the responsibility for their common mission and pledge to create a strong synergy to strengthen public opinion, build consensus among the media in the emerging market economies and developing countries and to expand the influence of BRICS.

In order to further strengthen cooperation among the BRICS media, the Media Forum announced that it sees its mission in supporting the BRICS media in taking concerted actions with the African media based on the principles of co-development and mutual benefit.

The BRICS Media Forum was established in 2015 at the initiative of China’s Xinhua news agency. It is a platform for a dialog between the leading media of the BRICS member countries. This year's meeting is being conducted in South Africa, which holds the rotating BRICS presidency.