ECOWAS’ interference in Niger not to be lengthy — commissioner

RABAT, August 18. /TASS/. The interference in Niger by the forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be short-term and will be geared to restore the constitutional order in this country, Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, said on Friday after a meeting of the bloc’s military chiefs in Ghana.

"Any interference into Niger’s affairs will be short-term and will be aimed at restoring the constitutional order," the Al Jazeera television channel quoted him as saying.

"We are ready to enter Niger as soon as we receive a relevant order. If we stage a military intervention in Niger, we will not declare a war on it," he explained.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum and warmed about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released. Apart from that, the ECOWAS imposed tough sanctions on Niger.