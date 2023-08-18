Cuba appreciates Russian aid deliveries for healthcare system — Cuban Foreign Ministry

HAVANA, August 18. /TASS/. Cuba expresses its gratitude to the Russian people and government for the delivery of 26 tons of medicines and clinic supplies, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stated.

"We express deep gratitude to the people and government of the Russian Federation, as well as to the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, for the assistance, which includes 26 tons of medicines and consumables for our national healthcare system," he wrote on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

The shipment was delivered to Cuba on Wednesday and includes 383 sets of medicines and consumable materials. According to Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health, this delivery will help provide medical services to at least 10,000 people in different regions of the Caribbean island nation.