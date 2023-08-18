Chinese diplomat praises Putin-Xi relations as 'asset' for Russia-China relations

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. Relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are an important asset for Russia-China relations, Cheng Yikun, Deputy Head of the Department for Europe and Central Asia at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

"The relationship and ties between our leaders is very important, it is a key asset of Sino-Russian relations," he said in response to a TASS question.

The diplomat pointed out that a number of important agreements were reached during Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow in March. According to him, the two leaders will continue to maintain contacts in various formats. "We are ready to continue to be guided by the agreements between our leaders and together push forward Sino-Russian relations in the direction outlined by our leaders. In particular, it is cooperation between our countries based on the principles of mutual benefit and win-win, as well as progress and common development in the world. And, of course, it is in the interests of the development and revitalization of China and Russia," Cheng Yikun noted.