Trump cancels press conference for publishing Georgia election fraud report

NEW YORK, August 18. /TASS/. In response to fresh charges against him, former US President Donald Trump cancelled a press conference to publish a report about the 2020 presidential vote rigging in the US state of Georgia in 2020, scheduled for August 21.

"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings," Trump said on his social network, Truth Social.

Therefore, he added, the news conference was no longer necessary.

Earlier, Trump announced that he would publish "a Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud" on August 21.

On Monday, a grand jury in the state of Georgia has indicted former US President Donald Trump and a number of his lawyers, assistants, staffers of his campaign headquarters and local Republican party members in the case of attempting to seek a review of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

De-facto, they are suspected of setting up an organized group that tried to overturn the results of the polls. The charges against Trump in Georgia entail the punishment of at least 20 years in prison. The trial is expected to begin within the next six months.