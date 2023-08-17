NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. Ukraine should freeze the conflict in order not to lose its whole territory, as its army will never be able to win on the battlefield, a 19Fortyfive columnist, Daniel Davis, a retired US army officer believes.

In his opinion, "it is almost certain Ukraine will never win on the battlefield."

"To preserve the territory it presently holds, and to prevent the loss of any more land, Kiev must accede to the harsh reality that the most prudent course is now to seek a freeze of the conflict and enter into negotiations to end the war," said Davis.

According to the columnist, the longer Kiev and Washington, which "contributed well over $100 billion" to supporting Ukraine will "ignore this painful reality, the greater the damage that will be pointlessly inflicted on the people of Ukraine, and the more territory they might cede in an eventual negotiated conclusion."

"It is time to prioritize diplomacy and seek a negotiated settlement," Davis added.

Earlier, the columnist wrote that the Ukrainian authorities had driven their army into a death trap by sending its military into a well-mined zone in front of Russian troops.

Russia at different levels has repeatedly outlined its position on the conflict in Ukraine. As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted earlier, Moscow had always been and still remained open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis and ready to respond to really serious proposals, while the Kiev regime interrupted and banned negotiations with Russia.