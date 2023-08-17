Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Riyadh, discuss further bilateral steps

BEIRUT, August 17. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will travel to Saudi Arabia with a one-day visit, where he will hold talks with his counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud. According to the Asharq Al Awsat newspaper, the two ministers will discuss further steps on establishment of bilateral ties after a seven-year hiatus, caused by severance of diplomatic relations.

Earlier, the two countries reopened their embassies and consulates general. The normalization of relations occurred with mediation from China. On March 10, the sides declared their adherence to principles of sovereignty and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and stated their intent to establish cooperation in trade, economy, culture, science and technology.

"We have different topics to discuss," the Iranian Foreign Minister said earlier. "We aim for dialogue, which has become dominant in international contacts within the Persian Gulf region."

Saudi Arabia cut its diplomatic relations with Iran in January, 2016, after its embassy in Tehran was attacked by a mob of protesters, outraged by the execution of Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Riyadh. In June, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Tehran.