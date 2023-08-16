IN BRIEF: Niger gearing up to repel invasion after mutinous soldiers oust president

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The African Union is opposing a possible military intervention in Niger, where mutinous soldiers seized power, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum in late July. The group’s stance contrasts the position of the Economic Community of West African States, which is discussing the use of force in that African country to restore constitutional order.

As Africa remains undecided, Niger is gearing up to repel a possible military invasion amid calls for recruiting volunteers to help the armed forces.

Below are key facts that TASS has put together regarding the situation in Niger.

African Union’s decision

The African Union has disagreed with the Economic Community of West African States by rejecting the possibility of a military solution in Niger, the French newspaper Le Monde reported, citing diplomatic sources. While recognizing the need for a peaceful settlement, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council decided to temporarily suspend Niger's membership in the African Union.

Niger rebels make their moves

Niger is preparing for a possible invasion by ECOWAS and encouraging residents to enlist as volunteers to help the military.

The head of Niger's rebel-backed government, Ali Lamine Zeine, visited Chad, where he enlisted the support of Chad's transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. Zeine said that during the meeting he signaled his willingness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis, while highlighting the importance of preserving Niger's independence.

According to Al Arabiya television’s sources, Zeine and Chadian officials discussed the possibility of starting a national dialogue in Niger, as the rebels seek to prevent sanctions and military intervention by ECOWAS.

Terrorist attacks in Niger

Nigerian soldiers were ambushed by terrorists near the town of Koutougou on the border with Mali. At least 17 soldiers were killed and 20 wounded. This wasn’t the first attack by militants on the Nigerian military after the coup.

New US ambassador in Niger

The position of the US ambassador to Niger has been unfilled for two years. By the end of this week, a new US ambassador, Kathleen FitzGibbon, will finally arrive in the country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier expressed support for ECOWAS actions, noting that Washington believes it is still possible to restore constitutional order in Niger through diplomatic means.

Reaction to ECOWAS decisions

The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the armed forces of ECOWAS member countries are expected to convene in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on August 17-18 for a meeting to discuss a military operation in Niger.

However, Ghana itself remains divided whether to support the ECOWAS decision for a military intervention. According to the Ghanian Times, which cites sources, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress party believe that the use of force against the servicemen that seized power in Niger, is not in the interests of the country. However, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo is committed to the ECOWAS decision.

Gabonese Foreign Minister Hermann Immongault has arrived in Nigeria as a special envoy of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who currently holds the chairmanship of the Economic Community of Central African States. Immongault said ECCAS fully supports all ECOWAS resolutions. Immongault also said he plans to meet with Niger’s rebels in the near future.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is the current ECOWAS chairman, said that the group is working to "not exacerbate the problem," sanctions against Niger will remain in force and be followed closely.