PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. France’s former president, Nicolas Sarkozy, (2007-2012) in his new book Le Temps des Combats (The Time of Battles) has expressed concern over the ongoing supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine. Excerpts from the book were published by the BFMTV television channel.

"We are not directly present in the war zone. But a constant flow of weapons is coming from us to one of the warring parties. In the short term, this situation may go out of control," Sarkozy warns.

Russia has repeatedly raised the issue of incessant arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would not abandon its efforts to draw the attention of the international community on various platforms, including the UN Security Council, to the pumping of Western weapons into the Kiev regime.

Sarkozy served as France’s president from 2007 to 2012. He ran for a second term in 2012, but lost to Francois Hollande. The book Le Temps des Combats will be published on August 22.