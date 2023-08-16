New COVID-19 ВА.Х variant not detected in Russia — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A new coronavirus variant unofficially dubbed BA.X has not been detected in Russia, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS.

"At this time, the new coronavirus variant informally named BA.X, has not been uncovered in the Russian Federation," the press service said.

Earlier, the foreign media reported the first case of a new EG.5 coronavirus variant dubbed Eris in South Africa. The BA.X variant with a large number of mutations has been reported in Israel and Denmark.