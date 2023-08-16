Head of Niger's rebel government set to launch national dialogue throughout country

DUBAI, August 16. /TASS/. The head of Niger's rebel-formed government, Ali Lamine Zeine, who is on a visit to N'Djamena, capital of neighboring Chad, is holding consultations with the Chadian authorities aimed at organizing a political dialogue, Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

According to the channel, Zeine is discussing the options for launching a national dialogue in Niger, as the rebels intend to reach a political solution to the crisis and thereby avoid sanctions and military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Zeine arrived in N'Djamena on Tuesday, where he held talks with Chadian Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo. Deby visited Niger five days after the coup and met with deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum as well as rebel leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani. The Chadian president then traveled to Niger again after meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the current ECOWAS chairman, on July 30.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains in custody at his residence but has been communicating by telephone with leaders and representatives of other countries.