Baku says Armenian sabotage group tried to infiltrate Azerbaijani territory

BAKU, August 16. /TASS/. An attempt by an Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate Azerbaijan has been foiled and one of its members has been detained, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

"On August 16 at about 11:15 a.m. (10:15 Moscow time a.m. - TASS), a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces, taking advantage of the gaps between the combat positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar district, tried to infiltrate into the territory of Azerbaijan in order to carry out sabotage and terrorist operations. <...> With the support of firearms, the provocation of the Armenian military was stopped. As a result, Azerbaijani servicemen detained a wounded member of the sabotage group," the statement said.

According to the Defense Ministry, other members of the Armenian group were "forced to retreat."

"At present, the data on the detained member of the group are being clarified," the Defense Ministry added.

At the same time, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that on August 16, one of the reservists left his position without permission and the search for him is underway.