MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Servicemen informed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during a meeting on Tuesday that Russia’s Lancet and Orlan drones remain a problem for the armed forces of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office has said.

"The military informed me about problems created by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, including Lancet strike drone and Orlan surveillance drone. This threat must not be ignored. I took note of this information," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian presidential administration chief claims Ukrainian specialists have long been examining these drones and informing partner countries of their findings.

Earlier, Zelensky visited nine brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, deployed in Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye region. During the visit, he heard reports from their commanders and discussed the existing problems with them.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported on July 11 that the Ukrainian army’s losses had exceeded 43,000 since Kiev launched its counter-offensive. Kiev troops also lost around 5,000 pieces of various military hardware, including 26 planes and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve any success in any of the frontline areas.