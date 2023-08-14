Denmark scrambles F-16s to escort Russian planes over North Sea outside of Danish airspace

STOCKHOLM, August 14. /TASS/. Denmark scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to intercept, identify and escort two Russian planes in international airspace over the North Sea, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Russian aircraft did not enter Denmark’s airspace for even one second.

Earlier, the Dutch air force said that similar actions had been taken to ward off a bomber flying in the Dutch zone of responsibility. According to the Dutch side, a warning from the Danish Quick Reaction alert system was received at 7:19 a.m. (8:19 a.m. Moscow time).