Russian Embassy says situation in Nigeria is calm, despite tensions in neighboring Niger

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The developments around Niger have not in any way affected neighboring Nigeria where the situation remains calm and stable, the Russian Embassy to Nigeria told TASS.

"One could hardly claim that the situation in neighboring Niger has reverberated in the public space," the Embassy said. "From what we can witness, the events have not affected the routine life of either the country’s people or our compatriots here," the Embassy added.

According to the Embassy, "some individuals have voiced their opposition to a potential ECOWAS operation, but the military leaders have reaffirmed their full support for the president." "The situation in Nigeria is quite calm and stable. The Embassy has not seen any tensions around the capital," the Russian diplomats said.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence but is reportedly in telephone contact with the outside world.

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Niger is a member, issued an ultimatum, demanding that the rebels release and reinstate Bazoum and restore constitutional order in the country. The ECOWAS ultimatum expired on August 7. However, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said upon returning from the ECOWAS summit in Abuja on August 10 that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger "as soon as possible."