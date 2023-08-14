Moldova withdraws from agreement on CIS commission on disarmament issues

KISHINEV, August 14. /TASS/. Moldova has denounced the 1992 agreement on the establishment of the joint consultative commission on disarmament issues, calling the treaty non-functional for the republic.

This decision was made at a government meeting, which was broadcast by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers. Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii, who presented the draft decision, explained that Moldova did not implement the provisions of the agreement, since in 1994 the Moldovan parliament adopted a decision against military-political cooperation within the CIS, seeing it as contradicting the principles of Moldova's sovereignty and independence. The countries that signed the agreement are at the same time parties to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, as well as to the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence-and security-building measures, which has priority importance, the minister said.

Earlier, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicolae Popescu announced the start of work to revise all agreements signed within the CIS.