Russian, Chinese armies work toward safeguarding global justice — China’s Defense Ministry

BEIJING, August 14. /TASS/. Cooperation between the armies of China and Russia is aimed at safeguarding an equitable, just world order, Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson Wu Qian said on Monday.

"It should be noted that China and Russia maintain open, transparent cooperation that is aimed at protecting equal rights and justice in the international arena," China’s Defense Ministry quoted Wu as commenting via the WeChat social network on the two countries’ latest joint maritime aviation patrol.

Beijing and Moscow are "working toward defending peace and stability in the region," the spokesperson added. "This is completely different from the Cold War thinking of some countries that have been actively inciting confrontation between military blocs in pursuit of a policy of hegemony and oppression," Wu said.

He reiterated that the military cooperation between China and Russia was not aimed against third countries as it took into account the norms of international law.

In June, Russia’s Aerospace Forces and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force held their sixth joint patrol since 2019 above the waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea as well as over the western Pacific. And, in July, the two countries conducted their Northern/Interaction-2023 drills in the Sea of Japan and have been jointly patrolling the Pacific Ocean since late last month. Russian and Chinese warships have already traversed the Sea of Japan, the La Perouse Strait, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Kamchatka Strait and the Bering Sea while making a course for northern Pacific waters off the coast of Alaska.