Four suspects arrested for complicity in planning terrorist attack on Iranian holy site

DUBAI, August 14. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have arrested four suspects for complicity in planning a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars Province Chief Magistrate Kazem Mousavi said.

"As of now, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident," Iran’s IRNA news agency quoted the senior jurist as saying.

Mousavi added that officials were still interrogating a suspected terrorist detained soon after the attack.

On Sunday, IRNA reported a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh tomb, a revered shrine and place of pilgrimage for Iranian Muslims in the southern Fars Province. According to the Tasnim news agency, two militants tried to enter the shrine; one of them was seized. According to the latest reports, the attack claimed the life of one victim and left at least eight others injured. Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera reported, citing an Iranian source, that the attack had been carried out by foreign nationals.