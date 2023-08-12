ECOWAS member Cabo Verde opposes military intervention in Niger

PARIS, August 12. /TASS/. Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member state Cabo Verde opposes a military intervention in Niger under the organization’s auspices, Cabo Verde President Jose Maria Neves said.

"We all should work to restore constitutional order in Niger but in no way through a military intervention or an armed conflict at this point. We should actively engage in talks and resolve issues diplomatically because any military intervention will make the situation worse, turning the region into an explosive zone," Agence France-Presse quoted him as saying.

Neves added that Cabo Verde was unlikely to join a potential military operation in Niger.

On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was created to run the country; General Abdourahmane Tchiani took the helm of the council on July 28. Bazoum remains detained at his residence.

On August 10, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced upon his return from an ECOWAS summit in Abuja, Nigeria, that the organization’s leaders had agreed to begin a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. Nigerien rebels ruled that the country’s army should be put on combat alert.