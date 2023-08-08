Situation in Burkina Faso generally stable, Russian embassy says

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The security situation in Burkina Faso remains generally stable, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in the Ivory Coast, which also represents Moscow’s interests in Burkina Faso, told TASS.

"The situation in the country remains generally stable. None of the Russian citizens residing in Burkina Faso have reached out to the embassy for assistance," the spokesperson said.

On August 7, Agence France-Presse reported a terrorist attack in the country’s eastern town of Nohao. According to the news agency, the attack, which was presumably carried out by jihadist militants, killed at least 20 people.

Burkina Faso has been a center of terrorist activities in West Africa since 2015. Several international extremist groups, including the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (a division of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) and Ansar al-Islam, are active in the country.