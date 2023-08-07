Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss Ukrainian crisis in phone call

MOSCOW, August 7./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, discussed the Ukrainian crisis during a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The top diplomats "touched upon a number of hot regional topics, including the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry specified.

Earlier, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui conveyed Beijing’s position with regard to settling the Ukrainian conflict at an international conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.