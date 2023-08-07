German politician calls Jeddah meeting 'clear signal' that increases pressure on Russia

BERLIN, August 7. /TASS/. Consultations held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 5-6 on a potential settlement to the Ukraine crisis represented a "clear signal" that puts increased diplomatic pressure on Russia to end the conflict as soon as possible, Jurgen Trittin, foreign policy spokesman for the German Alliance 90/The Greens, said in a broadcast on N-TV television.

"The German federal government, NATO members, the Global South nations, large countries such as China and Saudi Arabia want an end to this war, thus the pressure on Russia to end the war is increasing," Trittin claimed. "It's not going to happen tomorrow morning, but I believe that diplomatic pressure on Russia is increasing," Trittin stated.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, national security advisers and representatives from more than 40 countries and international organizations attended the consultations in Jeddah, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Qatar, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, as well as the United Nations. The agency noted that the talks are part of Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, which he has undertaken since March 2022.

Russia did not receive an invitation. "Moscow will monitor developments at the [Jeddah] meeting, but its goals have yet to be clearly understood," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova characterized the meeting in Saudi Arabia as "an attempt to take advantage of the sincere intentions of a number of countries in order to forge an anti-Russian coalition," but added that the meeting would prove useful if it helps the West to understand the dead-end represented by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace plan.