Moldova’s ex-president Dodon wants opposition to show unity ahead of local election

CHISINAU, August 7. /TASS/. Leader of Moldova’s Party of Socialists and former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has called on the opposition to consolidate their efforts against the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity ahead of the general election to local authorities.

"I call on our counterparts from the so-called opposition to channel their energy and efforts against [President] Maia Sandu and the Party of Action and Solidarity, instead of fighting against us," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday on the occasion of the start of the electoral period.

He accused the Sor and Revival parties of trying to bribe his party’s members to get them to cross over to their side.

According to Dodon, the November 5 voting will show the real popularity of the Party of Action and Solidarity which he thinks is inflated. "The local elections will be a tough blow for Sandu and her party," Dodon emphasized, suggesting that for this reason, the authorities may postpone the election to next year under the pretext of the situation in Ukraine.

Under Moldova’s Electoral Code, the electoral period lasts until the day when the election results are officially announced, a period that cannot exceed 120 days. Throughout this period, the Central Election Commission is entitled to adjust normative acts supplementing electoral law, form lower-level commissions, approve their financing and carry out other preparatory work. Registration of candidates for mayors and members of local legislatures will kick off on September 6 and the election campaign will start on October 6.