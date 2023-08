TASS, August 7. Four servicemen were killed as a result of air strikes of the Israeli Air Force against suburbs of Damascus, the capital of Syria, the Al-Watan newspaper reported, citing a military source.

According to the newspaper, four more servicemen were wounded. The air attack was made at 02:20 a.m. local time (11:20 p.m. GMT) from the side of Golan Heights occupied by Israel.

The Syrian air defense troops managed to bring down some of missiles, the newspaper added.