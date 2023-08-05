Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison

TASS, August 5. TASS/. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the opposition Movement for Justice Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan was found guilty of corruption. The court also ordered him to pay a fine of 100,000 rupees ($1,200).

According to Reuters, who citing the former prime minister's lawyer, police arrested Khan at his residence in the city of Lahore.

Charges of fraud and forgery in connection with illegal transactions involving the sale of gifts from foreign leaders were filed against Khan last year at the request of investigating authorities. The investigation alleged that the former prime minister and his wife had embezzled at least 52 gifts from Middle Eastern leaders with a total market value of 154 million rupees (nearly $2 million).

These allegations formed the basis of the criminal case against Khan, the first and among the most high-profile and scandalous of the 100 other charges later filed against the leader of the opposition movement. The allegations of embezzlement and the sale of foreign gifts led to Khan's removal as prime minister on April 10, 2022, following a no-confidence vote.

On May 9, 2023, Khan was taken into custody on charges of corruption and money laundering. His arrest sparked widespread protests by opposition supporters, who clashed with police, set fire to vehicles, and attacked military installations. More than 4,000 demonstrators were arrested. Ten people were killed and more than 300 injured. Khan was released on bail on these charges. However, he was immediately indicted on other charges by different courts. Specifically, Khan was charged with organizing vandalism during opposition protests, arson, and involvement in the murder of a Quetta lawyer who had sought the arrest of the opposition leader for inciting mass unrest.