No irrefutable evidence of border violation in Polish note, Minsk says

MINSK, August 4. /TASS/. Poland’s note to Minsk concerning the alleged violation of Polish airspace by Belarusian helicopters provides no irrefutable proof, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"We confirm the receipt of a note from the Polish embassy in Belarus concerning the alleged violation of this country’s airspace by two Belarusian helicopters on August 1, 2023. We note that this note has no incontrovertible proof," it said, adding that the Polish side "provided no radar control data."

"Meanwhile, the Belarusian side’s statement on this topic was based entirely on flight control data," the ministry stressed. "Moreover, the Polish side was duly notified about the scheduled flights by the helicopters in the border zone. This proves that the Belarusian side had no intention to infringe upon the airspace of the neighboring state."

Minsk, according to the ministry, once again calls on the Polish side to stop escalating the situation. "We call for resuming a comprehensive dialogue between the two countries’ defense ministries, which are entitled to correct such differences," it said.

The Belarusian defense ministry said earlier that it rejects that Belarusian helicopters violated Poland’s border on August 1. According to the Belarusian foreign ministry, the Polish charge d’affaires was told that radar control data indicated that there had been no trespassing. However, the Polish authorities said on August 4 that they had provided the Belarusian side with conclusive evidence.