VIENNA, August 4. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have inspected the roofs of the power units of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and found no mines or explosives there, according to the agency’s press release.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have observed no mines or explosives on the rooftops of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings and the turbine halls at Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), after having been given access yesterday afternoon," the agency said.

"Following repeated requests, the team had unimpeded access to the rooftops of the two reactor units and could also clearly view the rooftops of the turbine halls," it said. "The team will continue its requests to visit the roofs of the other 4 units at ZNPP."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of plotting a terror attack on the Zaporozhye NPP. He said as much to the United States, Brazil, India, China, European, Middle East and African countries but provided no evidence to back up his allegation.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov refuted these allegations as another lie. According to Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, Zelensky’s statements may indicate that Kiev is plotting a terror attack or a strike on the ZNPP in a bid to drag NATO into the conflict.