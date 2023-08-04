Deposed Nigerien leader urges global community, US to help restore order in his country

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. Niger’s deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, made an appeal to the United States and the international community to help restore constitutional order in his country in an opinion piece, published by The Washington Post newspaper.

"In our hour of need, I call on the US government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order. Fighting for our shared values, including democratic pluralism and respect for the rule of law, is the only way to make sustainable progress against poverty and terrorism," he wrote. "The Nigerien people will never forget your support at this pivotal moment in our history."

"In Africa’s troubled Sahel region, Niger stands as the last bastion of respect for human rights amid the authoritarian movements that have overtaken some of our neighbors. While this coup attempt is a tragedy for Nigeriens, its success would have devastating consequences far beyond our borders," the deposed leader continued.

In his opinion, "with an open invitation from the coup plotters and their regional allies, the entire central Sahel region could fall to Russian influence via the Wagner Group."

Bazoum claims that "Niger’s security situation is significantly better than that of our neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso," whose governments were "both installed by military takeovers."

Bazoum believes that the governments of these countries rely on Wagner Group’s help "rather than addressing security concerns by strengthening their own capacity."

He said that he wrote that article "as a hostage."

Situation in Niger

On July 26, a group of rebel army officers announced the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the political parties’ activities. On July 28, the plotters proclaimed General Abdurahmane Tchiani the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody in his residence. According to Nigerien politicians, the president is in good health, he is communicating with other leaders and government by phone but is not allowed to leave his residence.

After the coup, rallies in support of the rebel forces and with anti-French slogans are regularly held in Niger’s capital Niamey. According to AFP, a major rally took place outside the French embassy’s building on July 30. Withdrawal of foreign troops from the country’s territory was among the demands. The France Info radio reported that several participants even attempted to set fire to the embassy’s doors. French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris will not tolerate attacks against its citizens and diplomatic missions and vowed to respond to such incidents with resolute measures.