Nigerien rebels cancel curfew imposed on July 26

RABAT, August 4. /TASS/. The governing body established by Nigerien rebels who seized the power in the country late last month announced that the curfew in the republic had been cancelled.

"The National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland announces that the curfew imposed on July 26, 2023, has been cancelled," Council spokesman Amadou Abdramane said on national TV.

On July 26, a group of rebel army officers announced the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the political parties’ activities.

On July 28, the plotters proclaimed General Abdurahmane Tchiani the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody in his residence.

According to Nigerien politicians, the president is in good health, he is communicating with other leaders and government by phone but is not allowed to leave his residence.