Nigerien rebels terminate military agreements with France

TASS, August, 4. Rebel forces that seized power in Niger have denounced military agreements with France, related to the deployment of French military units in the country, the AFP news agency reported on Friday citing a communique.

"Having faced France’s negligent attitude and reaction to the situation, the National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland has resolved to denounce security and defense cooperation agreements with this country," the agency quoted one of the rebels as saying.

In a separate development, the National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland announced that the country had terminated the powers of its ambassadors to four countries - France, the United States, Niger and Togo.