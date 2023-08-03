Aid supplies for Karabakh stuck at border as Baku obstructs their delivery, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, August 3. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh remains stuck at the border as Azerbaijan obstructs its delivery, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting.

"Three hundred sixty-one tons of humanitarian aid sent to Nagorno-Karabakh are still in Kornidzor, at the entrance to the Lachin Corridor, because Azerbaijan, in flagrant violation of the sixth paragraph of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, is illegally blocking the entry of these humanitarian goods to Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

According to the Armenian head of government, Yerevan's proposal to Baku for the reciprocal withdrawal of troops from the border remains in force.

"It seems that Azerbaijan's plan is to sign a peace treaty with provisions that leave room for disputing the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan established by the Almaty Declaration (of 1991 - TASS), and then in the process of demarcation and delimitation make territorial claims against Armenia. If the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan are not determined, then the question arises, what territories Azerbaijan claims on different parts of the border? If such a question is raised, then the borders have been determined and our proposal on the reciprocal withdrawal of troops from these borders remains in force," he said.

Pashinyan also added that, "despite all the difficulties, there is a real opportunity to establish long-term, stable and lasting peace in the region." "I urge Azerbaijan to refrain from steps aimed at reducing such an opportunity, that is the constant torpedoing of the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue within the framework of international mechanisms, the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor and the abduction of Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan," he said.

The prime minister also commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's interview with the Euronews TV channel. "After the statement of the Azerbaijani president in the Euronews interview that the Lachin Corridor is not blocked, it is necessary to listen to the explanation of the Russian peacekeepers. Why do they not ensure the flow of humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian government to Nagorno-Karabakh if Azerbaijan insists that it has not blocked the Lachin Corridor?" Pashinyan asked rhetorically.