Decision on BRICS enlargement should be consensual — Brazilian foreign minister

BRASILIA, August 3. /TASS/. The decision on the potential enlargement of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) concerning specific countries should be made by consensus, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told TASS.

"[We should] discuss it and come to a consensus," the minister said when asked about Brasilia’s position.

"If the five of us fail to come to an agreement, it will go nowhere," he added.

In Vieira’s opinion, when candidates for BRICS membership are picked, their position on renewing global governance institutions and reforming the UN Security Council, which should be in conformity with the stand of Brasilia, Moscow, New Delhi, Beijing and Pretoria, as well as the need to preserve a regional balance in BRICS’ future composition should be taken into consideration.