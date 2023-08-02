Brazilian President backs accession of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE to BRICS

BRAZIL, August 2. /TASS /. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva supported the accession of Argentina, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"I consider it extremely important that Saudi Arabia, the [United] Arab Emirates, if they want it, Argentina join the BRICS," he said during a meeting with representatives of foreign media.

In July, Anil Sooklal, South Africa's BRICS Sherpa and Ambassador-at-Large for Asia and BRICS said that BRICS may be eventually expanded to include as many as 50 member countries.

Sooklal chaired a meeting of BRICS sherpas, who drafted the concept and principles of the group’s further expansion. The draft was sent to foreign ministers from member countries. They are expected to examine it and submit their recommendations to the heads of BRICS member states. BRICS member countries will gather for a summit at the Sandton Conference Center in Johannesburg on August 22-24.

South Africa chairs BRICS this year. Russia will assume the group’s rotating presidency in 2024.