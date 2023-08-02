Abbas to address UNGA in Sep, ready to meet Russian delegation — Palestinian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to New York in mid-September to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and he is willing to hold a meeting with the Russian delegation there, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"The president is traveling to New York in mid-September to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly, where he is going to call on other countries to recognize the Palestinian state," the diplomat said. "He is willing to meet with the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the UN."

According to the ambassador, Abbas’ speech will focus on the current situation around Palestine and on the need to boost the international community’s efforts in protecting Palestinian rights.

The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly will kick off in New York on September 19.