Bolivia sees BRICS as appropriate venue for building multipolar world — envoy

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. BRICS is an appropriate venue for building a multipolar world and this has inspired Bolivia’s bid to join this union, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste told TASS.

"These days, tumultuous changes are underway in the world. And they are particularly connected with the emergence of a multipolar world. And we think that BRICS is precisely the venue where we can model and build this multipolar world, because there is democratic dialogue and new organizations and institutions emerge. And we think that Bolivia can share its expertise as a free and independent country," the envoy said replying to a question on the matter.