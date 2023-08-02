Niger rebels consolidate grip on power by appointing new heads of eight regions

PRETORIA, August 2. /TASS/. The National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP), the ruling body of the Niger rebels who staged a military coup to overthrow President Mohamed Bazoum, has declared the appointment of new governors in all of the West African country’s eight regions.

Speaking to the RTN TV channel, a CNSP spokesperson announced the appointments of the following new regional governors: Brigadier General Ibro Boulama in the Agadez Region; Brigadier General Iro Oumarou in the Dosso Region; Brigadier General Ibrahim Bagadoma in the Diffa Region; Brigadier General Abdou Assoumane Harouna in the Niamey Region; Colonel Oumarou Tawaye in the Tahoua Region; Police Inspector General Issoufou Mamane in the Maradi Region; Lieutenant Colonel Maina Boukar in the Tillabery Region; and Lieutenant Colonel Labo Issoufou in the Zinder Region.

On the evening of July 26, rebels in Niger announced on national television the ousting of President Bazoum, the closure of the country’s borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activity of political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahamane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to hold him in custody. Last night, Niger's borders were reopened.