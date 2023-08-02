Charges against Trump punishable with lengthy prison sentences

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump will face lengthy prison sentences if found guilty in the case of obstructing the process of certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and riots on the Capitol Hill, according to the indictment.

Trump’s indictment lists the following charges: "Conspiracy to Defraud the United States," "Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding," "Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding" and "Conspiracy Against Rights."

According the document, Trump was charged with trying to obstruct the process of formalizing election results, which is punishable with up to 20 years in prison. He is facing the same sentence for an attempt to impede the congressional procedure of certifying the election results. The remaining two counts entail the maximum punishment of up to 5 years behind bars.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the November presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming the new president. One protester was shot dead during the unrest. In addition, three others died, the causes of their deaths were qualified as medical emergencies. Another Capitol Police officer died after the clashes.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the judicial system has handed down more than 600 guilty verdicts in connection with these events.