Trump was aware that his claims of electoral violations were false — court document

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TAS/. Former US President Donald Trump was aware that his claims about falsification of presidential election results were false, but continued to deliberately spread them, according to the indictment published on Tuesday.

"These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false," reads the document, signed by Special Counsel Jack Smith. "In fact, the Defendant was notified repeatedly that his claims were untrue often by the people on whom he relied for candid advice on important matters, and who were best positioned to know the facts and he deliberately disregarded the truth.".