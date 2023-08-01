Man who attacked Swedish consulate in Turkey had mental issues

ANKARA, August 1. /TASS/. The man who attacked Sweden’s consulate in western Turkey was emotionally disturbed, the local authorities said on Tuesday.

"At about 12:45 p.m., a citizen of ours was wounded in an attack by a mentally unstable man in the Konak district. The wounded was taken to a hospital. The attacker was detained with the instrument of the crime. An investigation is underway," the Izmir province authorities said.

The Mynet news portal reported earlier in the day that an attack had been staged on Sweden’s consulate in Izmir.

Relations between Turkey and Sweden, which is waiting for Turkey’s approval of its NATO membership bid, have become strained in recent months amid recurring Quran-burning demonstrations in Stockholm. Ankara is very sensitive about such incidents in Europe.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, over the phone on July 30 that his country was expecting Sweden to take concrete steps to prevent these Quran desecration actions.