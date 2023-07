MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. An explosion was heard in the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Ukrainian troops, Ukraine's Obshchestvennoe news outlet reported.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

According to the official air raid alert resource, an air raid alarm has been declared several times during the day today in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region and it remains in effect.